PRESS RELEASE

AMBD FINANCIAL INCLUSION SURVEY 2020

1. Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD), in collaboration with the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (DEPS), Ministry of Finance and Economy will be conducting a survey on financial inclusion commencing 19 October 2020 until 15 November 2020.

2. This survey is part of AMBD's financial inclusion initiative, to improve access to the financial services and products available in the country. The survey measures the level of financial inclusion for individuals in Brunei Darussalam. The outcome obtained from the survey will assist in effective formulation and analysis of policies.

3. AMBD has undertaken various financial inclusion initiatives, including the publication of the Digital Payment Roadmap for Brunei Darussalam 2019-2025, which lays out the path for the financial sector to develop and improve the digital financial inclusion in Brunei Darussalam. AMBD has also been actively promoting financial literacy in Brunei Darussalam through courses, workshops, roadshows and other social media engagements, which aim to further contribute to financial inclusion.

4. For enquiries and information regarding the survey, members of the public may contact Financial Consumer Issues, AMBD at 2380007 or via email at



Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam

Ref: AMBD/COMMS/3

Date: 3 Rabiulawal 1442/ 20 October 2020



