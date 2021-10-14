AMBI®, the Skin Tone Authority™, Launches New Facial Cleansers With Innovative Sweet Potato Complex™

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMBI , a trusted name in skincare with products proven to cleanse, tone, and moisturize skin of color for more than 50 years, has announced the launch of three new liquid cleansers with a proprietary, nutrient-rich Sweet Potato Complex for healthy, beautiful skin. The Even & Clear Facial Cleanser Collection with Sweet Potato Complex will join the brand's line of high-quality, yet affordable skincare products for face and body, specifically formulated to provide skin that is smooth and even-toned.

Known as a "beauty food", sweet potatoes are power-packed with Antioxidants and Vitamins A, C, and E that promote healthy, glowing and even-toned skin. Using this natural ingredient, Ambi developed three new cleansers for a variety of skin types. The three cleansers include: Soothing Chamomile Complexion Facial Cleanser for all skin types including delicate skin, Moisturizing Coconut Oil Cocoa Butter Facial Cleanser for dry and combination skin, and Purifying Charcoal Black Soap Facial Cleanser for oily and combination skin. In addition to Sweet Potato Complex, each cleanser is made with clean beauty ingredients and are free of artificial soaps, alcohols, fragrances and dyes.

"We are thrilled to launch these new cleansers that meet the unique needs of our consumers with melanin-rich skin," says Ambi Head of Marketing Nicole Ray Robinson.

"Ambi's new Even & Clear Facial Cleanser Collection is here and I couldn't be more excited," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell. "Infused with caring ingredients like Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter and Coconut Oil plus their Sweet Potato Complex which delivers Antioxidants and Vitamins A, C and E, these cleansers are great for all skin types to help improve discoloration and uneven skin tone."

In addition to the Even & Clear Facial Cleanser Collection with Sweet Potato Complex™, Ambi is also launching the African Black Soap Face and Body Bar in stores and online. This new premium 5.3 ounce bar contains moisturizing Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Cocoa Butter, and antioxidant-rich Plantain Fruit, which encourages cell growth, and improves skin tone and texture. This new full body cleanser helps offer relief for common skincare conditions including mild eczema, dry skin, and acne.

Select cleansers from the Even & Clear Facial Cleanser Collection with Sweet Potato Complex™ and the African Black Soap Face and Body Bar are now available at Ambi.com, Amazon, CVS, Dollar General, HEB (December 2021), Target.com, Walgreens and Walmart. For skincare tips and more information on Ambi, visit the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

About AMBI®

AMBI® is Scientifically Proven Skincare for Skin of Color. For over 50 years, the brand has catered to the skincare needs of People of Color — with cleansers, toners and moisturizers formulated to provide smooth, even-toned, flawless-looking skin. The AMBI brand is best known for its dermatologist-recommended fade creams, which help fade dark spots and skin discoloration. Made for and by those with diverse skin tones, you can trust AMBI®, The Skin Tone Authority™.

###

Contact: Antoinette Arnold | aarnold@authenticnoise.com | 312-912-1745

Contact: Camille Smith | csmith@authenticnoise.com | 773-615-1321

