Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AMC beats revenue estimates as 'Batman' drives box-office collection

05/09/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Burbank

May 9 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as the release of big-ticket films such as "The Batman" drew crowds to movie halls, driving a surge in box-office collections at the theater chain.

After its business was hammered by the pandemic for much of last year, AMC is slowly turning a corner, as a steady stream of new releases such as "Scream" and "Uncharted" attracted 39,000 moviegoers to its theaters in the first quarter, compared with 6,797 a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which became one of the symbols of a meme stock-trading frenzy last year, rose to $785.7 million in the quarter ended March 31 from $148.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $743.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $337.4 million, or 65 cents per share, during the quarter, compared with $567.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company were up 4.6% in extended trading. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pExclusive-German gas importer VNG to transfer euros to Russia for payment
RE
04:36pAMC beats revenue estimates as 'Batman' drives box-office collection
RE
04:30pBrazil studies removing import tax on steel, other products -source
RE
04:28pS&P 500 ends below 4,000 for 1st time since March 2021; growth shares lead decline
RE
04:25pMarcos, son of strongman, triumphs in Philippines presidential election
RE
04:18pU.S. Democrats propose nearly $40 billion more funding for Ukraine -sources
RE
04:18pU.S. Democrats propose nearly $40 billion more funding for Ukraine -sources
RE
04:15pWhite House says some China tariffs hurt U.S. businesses
RE
04:11pBitcoin falls 7.8% to $31,333
RE
04:08pS&p 500 closes below the 4,000 level for the first time since ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
4U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS