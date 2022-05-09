AMC beats revenue estimates as 'Batman' drives box-office collection

May 9 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment beat Wall Street
expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as the release
of big-ticket films such as "The Batman" drew crowds to movie
halls, driving a surge in box-office collections at the theater
chain.
After its business was hammered by the pandemic for much of
last year, AMC is slowly turning a corner, as a steady stream of
new releases such as "Scream" and "Uncharted" attracted 39,000
moviegoers to its theaters in the first quarter, compared with
6,797 a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which became one of the symbols of a
meme stock-trading frenzy last year, rose to $785.7 million in
the quarter ended March 31 from $148.3 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $743.4 million,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net loss narrowed to $337.4 million, or 65 cents per share,
during the quarter, compared with $567.2 million, or $1.42 per
share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company were up 4.6% in extended trading.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)