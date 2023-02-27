Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

AMC shares up as judge sets April hearing in shareholder case

02/27/2023 | 03:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will face an April 27 hearing in a lawsuit claiming it circumvented shareholders who were against adding more shares, a Delaware chancery court judge ruled on Monday.

AMC common shares were up by as much as 28% on Monday afternoon, while preferred shares were down around 4%.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn will hear from AMC investors who have accused the movie theater chain and several of its directors of violating state law by creating preferred shares in an attempt to "eviscerate" the voting power of common stockholders who had not supported issuing new shares.

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on March 14 over whether to convert preferred shares to common shares and authorize AMC to increase its common stock.

The common shareholders who sued the company on Feb. 20 agreed with the company that the vote can go forward but that AMC will not act to increase shares before the judge rules.

AMC became a "meme stock" during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising more than $2 billion in 2021 as retail investors piled in to its stock and others such as GameStop Corp which shortsellers had bet against.

AMC last year created preferred shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APE."

A pension fund and two individual investors who have sued said in their proposed class actions that creating the preferred stock was an attempted end run around common shareholders. (Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 20.48% 7.46 Delayed Quote.52.33%
GAMESTOP CORP. -2.10% 19.135 Delayed Quote.5.85%
Latest news "Economy"
03:47pAMC shares up as judge sets April hearing in shareholder case
RE
03:46pYellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury
RE
03:43p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.918% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.921% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.791% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pTower sees claims to rise from Cyclone Gabrielle
RE
03:30pLIVESTOCK-Cattle futures dip on profit-taking, hog futures fall
RE
03:30pNorthern Ireland business groups welcome Brexit deal 'certainty'
RE
03:29pCanada's Imperial reducing contractor workforce at Kearl oil sands project
RE
03:29pBiden's EV highway takes shape
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
4Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
5Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll

HOT NEWS