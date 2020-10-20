Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AMC to raise fresh capital as liquidity troubles deepen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
Three women use the emergency exit stairs of an AMC movie theater as a makeshift gym in Smyrna

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Tuesday it would raise cash through a share offering and was working hard to restructure its debt and avoid seeking bankruptcy protection.

The company, whose shares fell nearly 11%, is looking to sell up to 15 million of its Class A common stock, but Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron told Reuters that there was no timeline on the plan.

AMC's move to raise fresh capital comes after ratings agency S&P said earlier this month that the company had just six months of cash reserves.

"In the event the Company determines that these sources of liquidity will not be available to it or will not allow it to meet its obligations as they become due, it would likely seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring of its liabilities," AMC said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/35jXM6t)

Big theater chains, including AMC and Cineworld Group, have reopened many of their locations, but fears of the virus and delays in major releases have kept audiences at bay.

The pandemic's impact on small and mid-sized theater companies has been more pronounced, with a majority having little hope of pulling through the crisis.

AMC said it was expecting revenue for the third quarter to be about $119.5 million, below market expectation of $155 million. The company had raked in $1.32 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

AMC's share offering will be managed by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -12.71% 3.09 Delayed Quote.-51.11%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.45% 43.52 Delayed Quote.-46.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Surveillance
PU
05:57pU.S. shale mergers accelerate, as Pioneer-Parsley deal joins roster
RE
05:49pAMC to raise fresh capital as liquidity troubles deepen
RE
05:43pU.S. coronavirus aid talks moving closer to deal-Pelosi aide
RE
05:20pBANK OF MONTREAL : SEC Filing (424B2) - Primary Offering Prospectus
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pWall Street shares end higher on stimulus optimism
RE
05:13pTenet Healthcare profit beats as hospital visits rise amid pandemic
RE
05:09pFormer Goldman executive Chavez reflects on diversity on Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Global equities decline on COVID lockdown fears
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3U.S. coronavirus aid talks moving closer to deal-Pelosi aide
4IBM posts double-digit cloud revenue growth; says customers deferring some projects
5DUFRY AG : Dufry announces final number and offer price of new shares to be issued in connection with its capi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group