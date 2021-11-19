AMD's Dr. Lisa Su to Be Recognized During the 2022 International Peace Honors

The savvy tech leader is being honored for her achievements in revolutionizing high performance computing, the donation of supercomputing power for infectious disease research, and inspiring people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM.

PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award-winning non-profit founded by the United States Institute of Peace, announced AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su as one of their distinguished honorees during the 2022 International Peace Honors, to be held in January.

Dr. Su sits at the helm of one of the most innovative technology companies, AMD. As an inventor and leader in the semiconductor industry, she has played a significant role advancing the computing and the semiconductor industry for more than three decades. Previously recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the Most Powerful Women in Business for two years in a row; the magazine also named her their #2 Businessperson of the Year.

“As an engineer at heart, I believe that pushing the envelope in high-performance computing technology is critical to help solve many of the toughest problems humanity faces. AMD is committed to building advanced computing products that make a positive impact in the world by empowering people to research, connect, and collaborate in new and better ways,” shared Dr. Su.

Dr. Su was recently appointed by President Joe Biden as an industry representative on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), to which she was appointed alongside two Nobel laureates and other exceptional members. She was also named one of America's Top 50 Women in Tech 2018 by Forbes and Barron’s list of World’s Best CEOs in both 2019 and 2021.

"We live at an amazing time in human history when billions of people around the globe have supercomputers in their pockets and in their homes, giving them the power to be social entrepreneurs and peacebuilders in their communities. But it’s people like Dr. Su, the remarkable leader of AMD, who provide both the inspiration and the innovation that the world needs in order to realize this potential for technology to be an engine of extraordinary progress. We are so proud to be honoring Dr. Su for all that she has done, and continues to do, to promote a better, more peaceful world -- a world where everyone has the awesome power of tech for social good," said Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO of the PeaceTech Lab.

The International Peace Honors celebrates the most outstanding global leaders and change-agents of our time who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet.

“To push the boundaries of science and technology, we should start with bending the norms within those fields. More and more, women are boldly taking front and center space and Dr. Lisa Su’s exceptional accomplishments are blowing doors open for women of the industry coming in behind her,” enthused MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer of the International Peace Honors, “It is an honor to recognize the pinnacle to which Dr. Su has steadily climbed and helped build along the way.”

As 2022 International Peace Honoree, Dr. Su joins actor, director, and activist Forest Whitaker; internet phenomenon and author of ‘Humans of New York’, Brandon Stanton; and Executive Chairman of Mastercard, Ajay Banga. The remaining members of this select group of honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

