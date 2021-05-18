AMENDED GUIDANCE NOTE ON ADMINISTRATIVE MONETARY PENALTIES FOR SUPERVISED FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Published: Tuesday May 18th, 2021
Central Bank of The Bahamas
NOTICE
Re: AMENDED GUIDANCE NOTE ON ADMINISTRATIVE MONETARY PENALTIES FOR SUPERVISED FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
UNDER THE BAHAMAS' ANTI- MONEY-LAUNDERING AND COUNTERING THE FINANCING OF
TERRORISM REGIME, 2018
To: Supervised Financial Institutions
The Central Bank of The Bahamas hereby notifies its supervised financial institutions ('SFIs') of amendments to the Guidance Note on the Administrative Monetary Penalties for Supervised Financial Institutions Under The Bahamas' Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Regime (AML- AMP Regime), published on the 14th December, 2018, and recently revised on the 19th November, 2020.
SFIs are hereby advised that:
Paragraphs 39 and 40 of the Schedule to the Guidance Note were inadvertently omitted from the Schedule when it was amended in November, 2020. These paragraphs have been re-inserted in the Schedule and have also been re-numbered as paragraphs 31 and 32 respectively.
This Notice is accessible via the hyperlink provided, or alternatively by visiting the website www.centralbankbahamas.comand viewing the document on the main page: Latest News→ 'Amendments to the AML-AMP Regime' or Bank Supervision → Regulatory Framework → Policies & Guidance Notes.
Comments or questions regarding this Notice should be directed to:
The Policy Unit
Bank Supervision Department
Central Bank of The Bahamas
Market Street
P.O. Box N-4868
Nassau, Bahamas
Tel: (242) 302-2615
Fax:(242) 356-3909
Email: [email protected]
Issued: May 18, 2021
Disclaimer
Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:31:06 UTC.