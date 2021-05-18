Log in
AMENDED GUIDANCE NOTE ON ADMINISTRATIVE MONETARY PENALTIES FOR SUPERVISED FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

05/18/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Published: Tuesday May 18th, 2021

Central Bank of The Bahamas

NOTICE

Re: AMENDED GUIDANCE NOTE ON ADMINISTRATIVE MONETARY PENALTIES FOR SUPERVISED FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

UNDER THE BAHAMAS' ANTI- MONEY-LAUNDERING AND COUNTERING THE FINANCING OF

TERRORISM REGIME, 2018

To: Supervised Financial Institutions

The Central Bank of The Bahamas hereby notifies its supervised financial institutions ('SFIs') of amendments to the Guidance Note on the Administrative Monetary Penalties for Supervised Financial Institutions Under The Bahamas' Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Regime (AML- AMP Regime), published on the 14th December, 2018, and recently revised on the 19th November, 2020.

SFIs are hereby advised that:

Paragraphs 39 and 40 of the Schedule to the Guidance Note were inadvertently omitted from the Schedule when it was amended in November, 2020. These paragraphs have been re-inserted in the Schedule and have also been re-numbered as paragraphs 31 and 32 respectively.

This Notice is accessible via the hyperlink provided, or alternatively by visiting the website www.centralbankbahamas.comand viewing the document on the main page: Latest News→ 'Amendments to the AML-AMP Regime' or Bank Supervision → Regulatory Framework → Policies & Guidance Notes.

Comments or questions regarding this Notice should be directed to:

The Policy Unit

Bank Supervision Department

Central Bank of The Bahamas

Market Street

P.O. Box N-4868

Nassau, Bahamas

Tel: (242) 302-2615

Fax:(242) 356-3909

Email: [email protected]

Issued: May 18, 2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
