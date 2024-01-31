AMER SPORTS INC CONSIDERING PRICING INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AT $13 PER SHARE BELOW TARGETED RANGE OF $16-$18 PER SHARE-SOURCES
Stock market news
DePIN: a web3 trend that promises to redefine internet infrastructure
Nasdaq sinks to 1-week low on Alphabet disappointment; Fed verdict in focus
Biden's job approval drops to 38% as border worries rise - Reuters/Ipsos
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Nasdaq futures sink as Alphabet, Microsoft disappoint; Fed decision in focus
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
CLIQ Digital announces record EBITDA and operating free cash flow in 2023
Investors punish Microsoft, Alphabet as AI returns fall short of lofty expectations