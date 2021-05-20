AMERICAN EXPRESS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors Who Have Held American Express Stock Continuously Since At Least January 2021 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of the American Express Company (“American Express”) (NYSE: AXP) breached their fiduciary duties to American Express and the Company’s shareholders.



The investigation concerns whether American Express, among other things, utilized, according to The Wall Street Journal, “aggressive and misleading sales tactics to sell cards to business owners and whether customers were harmed.” The Wall Street Journal also reported that “AmEx card sales” were being investigated by “federal investigators including the inspectors general offices of the Treasury Department, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve.”

