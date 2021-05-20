Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMERICAN EXPRESS INVESTOR ALERT: Investors Who Have Held American Express Stock Continuously Since At Least January 2021 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

05/20/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of the American Express Company (“American Express”) (NYSE: AXP) breached their fiduciary duties to American Express and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether American Express, among other things, utilized, according to The Wall Street Journal, “aggressive and misleading sales tactics to sell cards to business owners and whether customers were harmed.” The Wall Street Journal also reported that “AmEx card sales” were being investigated by “federal investigators including the inspectors general offices of the Treasury Department, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve.”   

IF YOU HAVE HELD AMERICAN EXPRESS STOCK CONTINUOUSLY SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2021 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pDollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce
RE
03:21pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Aloha! AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea Invites Travelers to an Effortless, Refined Island Escape
PU
03:21pBRAINSWAY  : Corporate Presentation May 2021
PU
03:21pNORFOLK SOUTHERN  : announces $5 million contribution to the Hampton Roads community
PU
03:20pPAN GLOBAL RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - PGZ
AQ
03:20pMELCOR DEVELOPMENTS  : Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
03:19pSEMAPA  : Management transaction
PU
03:19pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY  : Publishes First-of-its-Kind Comprehensive Dataset on Mortgage Risk from 1990-2019
PU
03:19pEDISON INTERNATIONAL  : A Community Approach to Wildfire Prevention
PU
03:19pGENERALI SPA  : Credit Suisse keeps a Sell rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Crypto recovery rally fades as Treasury proposal weighs on gains
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : Industrials push FTSE 100 higher; Trainline slumps
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food

HOT NEWS