AMIS teams up with Euronext to monitor futures markets

Those familiar with the AMIS Market Monitor will have noticed that the first report of 2022 introduced some novelties. Apart from having a new design and layout, the report also features a revamped section dedicated to developments in futures markets.

The revised section is the result of a collaboration of the AMIS Secretariat with Euronext, Europe's leading agricultural commodity derivatives exchange, which will allow AMIS to broaden the scope of its futures markets analysis to also reflect developments in the growing derivatives market in Europe. While US futures markets will continue being covered, especially the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as a global benchmark for many commodities, the expertise of Euronext will be particularly valuable for AMIS crops that are heavily traded in Europe, such as wheat.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Euronext, and are very pleased with how the new futures markets page has shaped up", explains Denis Drechsler, AMIS Project Manager. Some of the features introduced by Euronext include a section capturing overall market sentiment; an assessment of the monthly price trend; as well as a figure and a graph of the month to highlight particularly noteworthy market developments.

Nicholas Kennedy, Head of Commodities at Euronext, shares this enthusiasm. "We are delighted to enter into this collaboration. Working with AMIS will allow us to reach beyond our traditional audience of commodities traders and familiarize others who are interested in agricultural markets and their future trends."

Click here to check out the revamped page on futures markets, and drop us a note at [email protected] if you have any comments or suggestions.