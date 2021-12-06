Log in
AML/CFT - Sector Risk Assessment

12/06/2021 | 02:52pm EST
The FMA supervises reporting entities (REs) in ten sectors under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (the Act).

The purpose of our Sector Risk Assessment (SRA) is to identify and communicate the money laundering/terrorism financing (ML/TF) risks faced by our REs. Identifying the risks is the first step towards combatting ML/ TF. This step is integral to putting a risk-based approach in place and allocating compliance resources effectively.

Our expectation is that REs:

  • Review the updated SRA and information for their relevant sector
  • Review their risk assessment
  • Incorporate any new risks and findings into their assessment.

This document replaces the AML/CFT Sector Risk Assessment 2017.

Download the AML/CFT Sector Risk Assessment 2021 PDF.

