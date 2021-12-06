The FMA supervises reporting entities (REs) in ten sectors under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (the Act).
The purpose of our Sector Risk Assessment (SRA) is to identify and communicate the money laundering/terrorism financing (ML/TF) risks faced by our REs. Identifying the risks is the first step towards combatting ML/ TF. This step is integral to putting a risk-based approach in place and allocating compliance resources effectively.
Our expectation is that REs:
-
Review the updated SRA and information for their relevant sector
-
Review their risk assessment
-
Incorporate any new risks and findings into their assessment.
This document replaces the AML/CFT Sector Risk Assessment 2017.
Download the AML/CFT Sector Risk Assessment 2021 PDF.
Related
Disclaimer
Financial Markets Authority published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 19:51:03 UTC.