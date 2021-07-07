Log in
AMP, Marion and Kason Announce Unified Management Team

07/07/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Move Improves Customer Experience, Offers Complete Process Solutions and Accelerates Product Innovation Capabilities

Advanced Material Processing (AMP) today announced the formation of a new management team that consolidates the operations of its two subsidiary companies Marion Process Solutions (www.marionsolutions.com) and Kason Corporation (www.kason.com).

Marion, based in Marion, Iowa, has been a leading producer of industrial mixing, drying and integrated material handling solutions for more than 85 years. Based in Millburn, New Jersey, Kason has for 65 years created sifting, sorting, drying, cooling, and particle reduction solutions. Both companies are heavily involved in creating process solutions for multiple industries including; food and beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, mineral, biomass, cannabis, plastics and more.

“Both Marion and Kason lead their respective industries,” said Brad Sterner, CEO and chairman of Advanced Material Processing. “Since we created AMP in 2019, we’ve seen time and again how that expertise and industry knowledge transcend products, as it offers customers complete process solutions. Combining management under the AMP umbrella is the next logical step in better serving our customers with one voice and a more integrated solution.”

Seth Vance, formerly the President of Kason Corporation, will now serve as President of AMP. Prior to his time at Kason, Vance served as chief operating officer at Timber Automation and held various commercial leadership roles with Danaher Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

“There is so much potential in bringing these highly skilled groups together,” said Vance. “Chief among them is the opportunity to create a seamless customer experience across our brands while also bringing our collective knowledge to bear on the key challenges our customers face. We are confident the combination of the Marion and Kason product portfolios provides a powerful and transformative offering that will impact our customers’ operations and margins in a significant and tangible manner.”

More information on the new management team and reporting changes can be found on the Advanced Material Processing website - https://amprocessing.com/

About AMP

A platform company of May River Capital, Advanced Material Processing (AMP) excels in process engineering and consultative sales for process solutions across multiple industries. Combining the industry-leading experience of Kason Corporation and Marion Process Solutions, AMP creates a synergistic approach to all parts of the processing industry as well as testing, integration, installation and service of these comprehensive systems. Find out more at https://amprocessing.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
