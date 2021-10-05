AMPLIFY ENERGY CEO SAYS PIPELINE HAS BEEN ‘PULLED LIKE A BOWSTRING’

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
AMPLIFY ENERGY CEO SAYS PIPELINE HAS BEEN PULLED LIKE A BOWSTRING
10/05/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
AMPLIFY ENERGY CEO SAYS PIPELINE HAS BEEN ‘PULLED LIKE A BOWSTRING’
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40p
Coast guard says it followed 'standard procedures' after california spill was reported on friday night
RE
04:39p
Coast guard says that u.s. department of transportation is responsible for investigation into spill
RE
04:36p
Amplify ceo says company was not aware of the spill until saturday morning
RE
04:35p
Toronto market rebounds as oil climbs to 7-year high
RE
04:33p
Dominion to sell Questar to Southwest Gas in near $2 bln deal
RE
04:32p
Amplify ceo will not speculate about cause of spill after suggesting monday that a ship anchor could have caused the rupture
RE
04:31p
Amplify energy ceo says they will turn over all information on california spill to investigators
RE
04:28p
Amplify energy ceo says pipeline has been pulled like a bowstring’
RE
04:22p
Dominion to sell Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings in nearly $2 bln deal
RE
04:21p
Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
World stocks rally after tech sell-off, dollar gains
2
Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3
Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back
4
Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
5
Deepspatial Inc. : Partners with IPE Global to Provide its Technology i..
More news
HOT NEWS
GREEN DOT CORPORATIO.
-7.65%
Lack of Fed Approval Scuttles Green Dot Buy of Republic Unit
NETFLIX, INC.
+5.21%
Netflix On Track for Record High Close, is Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIE.
+1.78%
L3Harris Gets $947 Million Air Force Contract for B-52 Improvements
OIL AND NATURAL GAS .
+10.87%
Indian shares flat as energy gains offset tech, pharma losses
GREGGS PLC
+11.10%
Greggs : Britain's Greggs weathers supply chain disruption with sales rise
PETROCHINA COMPANY L.
+7.59%
PetroChina Up Over 7%, on Pace for Highest Close Since January 2020 -- Data Talk
YOUGOV PLC
-6.50%
YouGov : Shortages, inflation and slow growth fog UK economy
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave