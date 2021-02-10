AMPORTS and Siem Car Carriers Successfully Transit Vessel to Antioch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPORTS, Inc. (“AMPORTS”), one of the largest auto processors in North America, together with Siem Car Carriers (“SSC”) today announced the successful arrival of the vehicle carrier Siem Socrates at AMPORTS’ planned terminal in Antioch, California.



The arrival of this vessel in Antioch is a key step in the expansion of AMPORTS’ existing Benicia facility and follows approximately two years of design work. The strategically located marine terminal will increase AMPORTS’ Bay area footprint by approximately 120 acres and offer customers direct BNSF Railway service.

“The successful transit of a pure car/truck carrier vessel to Antioch validates our concept and vision for this new terminal and we couldn’t be happier with the final results,” said Ben Buben, AMPORTS’ Chief Operating Officer. “Working in partnership with Jeffrey Campbell and his experienced team at SCC made this milestone possible. We look forward to further expanding and enhancing our award-winning operations, strengthening our competitive position in the marketplace and, above all, building on our commitment to safety, quality, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.”

“This industry calls for a willingness to be innovative, and that’s what SCC is known for. I am grateful for our partnership with AMPORTS and for the opportunity to help put the Antioch location on the map. AMPORTS is addressing the growing demand for import-export services, where we are likewise focused,” said Jeffrey Campbell, President of SCC.

Kwame Reed, Economic Development Director for the City of Antioch, commented: “The City of Antioch was very pleased to hear about the successful vessel test recently conducted by AMPORTS. This accomplishment is a significant step towards making Antioch a future landing point for imported vehicles from around the world.”

Captain John Carlier, Port Agent at San Francisco Bar Pilots, added: “We are committed to working with AMPORTS to develop the project and look forward to an update and the next trial run.”

AMPORTS provides a vital link in the global automotive supply chain for many of the world’s largest automotive original equipment manufacturers, operating from a growing network of strategically located facilities in the United States and Mexico on major coastal zones that provide access to land transport links and distribution networks in close proximity to major population centers. With the addition of the new Antioch terminal, AMPORTS will further expand its network of 10 automotive processing facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, and Mexico. AMPORTS, which directly owns approximately 50% of its land portfolio, provides customers with seamless logistical and portside services in vehicle processing, rail loading and unloading, inspection, storage, accessory installations, and customizations, repairs, and regulatory homologation services.

About AMPORTS, Inc.

A leader in the global automotive service industry for over 60 years, AMPORTS is one of the largest auto processors in North America, with locations across the United States and Mexico. Our mission is to provide customers with seamless logistical solutions, ensuring our clients access the quality, safety, and operational excellence they require for today’s volumes and tomorrow’s growth potential. AMPORTS is owned by InstarAGF Asset Management, an independent alternative asset management firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories.

