Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMRI : Celebrates 30th Anniversary

06/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, celebrates 30 years since its incorporation in Albany, New York. AMRI was founded by Thomas E. D’Ambra, Ph.D., who prepared the company’s first custom synthesis from an undergraduate organic chemistry laboratory at Siena College that was rented during the summer break.

Since that time, the company has grown beyond its research-based beginnings, broadening its portfolio of services, deepening its scientific capabilities and extending its geographic footprint. Today, AMRI employs more than 3,100 people in 21 locations around the world, providing expert services from R&D through commercial manufacturing. Its global team includes more than 600 chemists, 70 biologists, 225 senior scientists and approximately 400 quality and regulatory specialists. AMRI has 564 active patents and supports the production of more than 20 treatments included on the list of essential medicines from the World Health Organization.

“AMRI was founded on the belief that biopharmaceutical companies rarely run dry on ideas or innovation, but they often need additional resources from a trusted outsourcing provider that could help contribute to the health care needs of patients around the world,” said John Ratliff, chairman and CEO, AMRI. “So much has changed over the past 30 years and we’ve come a long way from that undergraduate lab near Albany. At the same time, we’ve stayed true to our mission to be a partner to our customers and improve patients’ lives. We are taking a moment’s pause to celebrate this important milestone and to honor our talented employees — past and present — who have made a difference for millions of patients over the years. I firmly believe that the next chapter in AMRI’s story will be even more exciting as we apply 30 years of experience and expertise to tomorrow’s innovations.”

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. Learn more at www.AMRIGlobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13a22.06.2021 Article
PU
11:12aCERTARA, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aCryptocurrency Soon Backed By Cannabis? Right Now, Says DX8!
PR
11:12aFORM 8 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
11:11aCVS HEALTH  : partners with Cardtronics to offer surcharge-free ATMs in Hawaii
AQ
11:11aCLIMATE RISK AND THE FED : Preparing for an Uncertain Certainty
PU
11:10aGrant & Eisenhofer Files Suit against Monsanto on Behalf of Sacramento Man Who Alleges His Cancers were Caused by Controversial Herbicide Roundup and its Key Ingredient Glyphosate
BU
11:09aECLAC Reaffirmed its Commitment to the Global Alliance for Care Work, an Initiative that Gives Visibility to Latin America and the Caribbean's Pioneering Efforts in this Area
PU
11:09aTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
11:09aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : Partnership brings 700 new homes in two years
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
4ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
5Britain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal

HOT NEWS