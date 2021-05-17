AMS Accelerates Growth with Key Executive Hire

LYNNFIELD, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Strategies (AMS), a healthcare IT company that provides clinical insights and financial analysis of the costliest and most complex medical diagnoses, today announced that it has named David Cardelle, R.Ph, as its Chief Strategy Officer. Cardelle, a veteran in the payment integrity space, will oversee all aspects of AMS' Predict Platform, including business development, acquisitions and fostering product innovation.

"I am thrilled to be joining the AMS team at such an exciting time," says Cardelle. "I look forward to applying my experience and industry knowledge to challenge the status quo of payment integrity solutions by leveraging AI, ML and Natural Language Processing technologies across large data sets of healthcare information. AMS' unique affordability platform is an industry innovation that I'm excited to help guide moving forward."

"Simply having David as a leadership team member brings an additional level of gravitas to the company. He understands our unique value proposition of helping health plans solve systemic billing and payment errors," says Dr. Stacy Borans, AMS Founder & CMO. "His entire career has been dedicated toward developing innovative payment integrity solutions to identify and recover overpayments and we're excited that he has decided to bring his impressive skills set to AMS."

Cardelle, who has over 4 decades of experience and previously held positions at Emdeon, EquiClaim and Viant, joins AMS after spending 22 years leading payment strategy and product development as Vice President of Payment Integrity and Coding Advisor Solutions at Change Healthcare. He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

AMS' Predict Platform successfully integrates complex clinical data with curated financial claims analysis to provide the most robust and detailed healthcare affordability platform in the marketplace. Providing deep insights into the costliest claims, along with robust dashboard reporting, the Predict Platform helps guide enterprise-wide initiatives including medical management, site of service optimization, network contracting and policy review.

"Opportunities to bring somebody on board of David's stature are few and far between. Now, with David's keen business acumen for strategic planning, depth of industry knowledge and impressive track record in developing innovative payment integrity solutions, AMS is poised to continue transforming the payment integrity industry and affordability," states Peter Borans, CEO and Co-Founder of AMS.

ABOUT AMS

AMS' AI-powered Predict Platform is the industry's first cloud-based enterprise software for healthcare affordability. Focused solely on the most expensive and complex claims, AMS forensically identifies, financially analyzes, clinically evaluates, and methodically predicts claims for the 5% of members responsible for 50% total medical spend. We believe that "Knowledge is Power." www.mdstrat.com

