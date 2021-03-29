AMS Issues a Complaint Against Chakota Rowdy Ray Snow, d.b.a. R&R Cattle Co. and d.b.a. Rowdy Snow Cattle for Alleged Violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a complaint against Chakota Rowdy Ray Snow, doing business as R&R Cattle Co. and doing business as Rowdy Snow Cattle (Snow) of Oklahoma, on March 3, 2021, for alleged violation of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that on June 20 and 27, 2018, Snow failed to pay the full purchase price of livestock and issued insufficient funds checks to livestock sellers in 10 transactions for 617 head of cattle. In each transaction, Snow engaged in the business of a dealer buying and selling livestock without maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent as required by the Act and regulations.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to pay promptly pay for livestock purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act. The P&S Act also requires subject entities to register with the Secretary and maintain an adequate bond or bond equivalent. Failure to register with the Secretary and maintain and adequate bond or bond equivalent are unfair trade practices and violations of the P&S Act.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $29,270 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. If the allegations are admitted or proven in an oral hearing, Snow may be ordered to cease and desist from continuing violations of the P&S Act, suspended for a specified period and assessed a civil penalty.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Jeana Harbison, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (202) 720-7051, or by email at Jeana.M.Harbison@usda.gov<_o3a_p>

