AMW Capital Leasing and Finance : RATING REVIEW

11th February 2022
Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane
Chief Operating Officer
Colombo Stock Exchange
04-01, West Block
World Trade Centre
Echelon Square
Colombo - 01.
Dear Sir,
AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC (AMWCL)
Revised Rating by Fitch Ratings
Pursuant to Section 8.1 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to inform you that Fitch Ratings has revised the National Long - Term Rating of AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC to 'BBB+ (lka)', from 'A(lka)' and the Outlook is Negative.
A copy of the announcement uploaded by the Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd dated 10th February '22 pertaining to the above, is enclosed herewith for ease of reference.
Yours faithfully,
AMW CAPITAL LEASING AND FINANCE PLC
RUVINI E WEERASINGHE
COMPANY SECRETARY
