Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMW Capital Leasing and Finance : RATING REVIEW

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11th February 2022

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Operating Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

04-01, West Block

World Trade Centre

Echelon Square

Colombo - 01.

Dear Sir,

AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC (AMWCL)

Revised Rating by Fitch Ratings

Pursuant to Section 8.1 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to inform you that Fitch Ratings has revised the National Long - Term Rating of AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC to 'BBB+ (lka)', from 'A(lka)' and the Outlook is Negative.

A copy of the announcement uploaded by the Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd dated 10th February '22 pertaining to the above, is enclosed herewith for ease of reference.

Yours faithfully,

AMW CAPITAL LEASING AND FINANCE PLC

RUVINI E WEERASINGHE

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.capitalleasing.lk

Disclaimer

AMW Capital Leasing and Finance plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aStocks see large inflows as bonds, cash suffer - BoFA
RE
09:39aCloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification
PR
09:38aDOMINO PIZZA : Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
09:38aDOMINO PIZZA : Q2 2021 Financial Results
PU
09:38aDOMINO PIZZA : Q3 2021 Financial Results
PU
09:38aDOMINO PIZZA : Q1 2020 Financial Results
PU
09:38aDOMINO PIZZA : Q2 2020 Financial Results
PU
09:38aFXChain Ltd
PU
09:38aSpeech by Minister Gan Kim Yong at Enterprise Singapore's Year-in-Review 2021
PU
09:38aFUBON FINANCIAL : Announcement of Fubon FHC 2021 Q4 Investor Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Column-After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike..
5SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit..

HOT NEWS