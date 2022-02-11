AMW Capital Leasing and Finance : RATING REVIEW

11th February 2022

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Operating Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

04-01, West Block

World Trade Centre

Echelon Square

Colombo - 01.

Dear Sir,

AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC (AMWCL)

Revised Rating by Fitch Ratings

Pursuant to Section 8.1 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to inform you that Fitch Ratings has revised the National Long - Term Rating of AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC to 'BBB+ (lka)', from 'A(lka)' and the Outlook is Negative.

A copy of the announcement uploaded by the Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd dated 10th February '22 pertaining to the above, is enclosed herewith for ease of reference.

Yours faithfully,

AMW CAPITAL LEASING AND FINANCE PLC

RUVINI E WEERASINGHE

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.capitalleasing.lk