ANALYST VIEW-Bank stocks knocked as Suspicious Activity Reports come to light

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Several global banks moved large sums of
allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades,
despite red flags about the origins of the money, BuzzFeed and
other media reported on Sunday, citing confidential documents
submitted by banks to the U.S. government.
The media reports were based on leaked suspicious activity
reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the
U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (FinCen).
HSBC's shares in Hong Kong and Standard Chartered's in
London fell on Monday to their lowest since at least 1998 after
they and other big banks including Barclays, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon Corp were mentioned
in the reports.
COMMENTS:
CLIFF LAM, DIRECTOR RESPONSIBLE FOR INVESTIGATION AND
COMPLIANCE, ALIXPARTNERS, HONG KONG
“Banks are struggling to have effective transaction
monitoring systems. Lots are struggling with high false positive
rates and the backlog [of existing cases]. That’s why you see
that sometimes SARs were raised over 100 days after the
transaction”
“Enforcement agencies also overwhelmed by the number of
SARs. … The scale of banking transactions has been increasing
over time, but the way we deal with the data hasn’t changed
much.”
“One corrupt customer can go to different banks and the
regulator or enforcement agency can receive multiple SARs
relating to the same customer, but they don’t know that until
they plough through the details. How we standardize the format
of the reporting, how we harness technology to smooth out the
data aggregation and data analysis process is also very
important.”
ETELKA BOGARDI, FINANCIAL SERVICES REGULATORY PARTNER AT LAW
FIRM NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT, HONG KONG
“It confirms what we already knew – that there are huge
amounts of SARs being filed with relatively low numbers of cases
brought through to prosecution,”
“It speaks about budgets of governmental entities tasked
with prosecuting AML offences and the cross border
jurisdictional challenges.”
“It also brings out the point that managing financial crime
risk goes beyond making SARs. Clearly the banks are often in a
difficult position – once they file they are often told to
continue operating the account whilst a case if built and of
course tipping off is a separate offence.”
BHARATH VELLORE, APAC MANAGING DIRECTOR, FINANCIAL CRIME
SCREENING SOFTWARE PROVIDER ACCUITY
"1) Suspicious Activity Reports are almost always filed
based on post-facto analysis of transactions done to pick up any
transactions which by its nature, behaviour or context looks a
probable attempt to launder money, evade sanctions or fund
terrorists. The banks deploy technology to help sieve through
and analyse a huge volume of transactions and then report such
suspicious transactions to regulators.
"2) Regulators would then, basis this information, decide to
further investigate and if needed have the law enforcement
agencies look at the case for any criminal acts. Banks are
neither a law enforcement or a prosecuting entity. The fact that
these FinCEN reports have been filed is important as they serve
as both a key case clue for the law enforcement agencies and a
crucial evidence of money trail for the prosecutors.
"3) The above said, some examples being quoted from the
leaked files, if true, would demonstrate the need for banks to
enhance their due diligence on their customers, especially those
with probable high risk connections. It also strengthens the
recent regulatory focus on the banks to identify sources of
funds and beneficial owners of their customers."
"4) Another key observation is how FinCEN treats UK as a
higher risk jurisdiction, on the same lines as say a Cyprus or a
Malta, for the high number of UK registered companies which come
up in the filed Suspicious Activity Reports by the banks."
(Compiled by Alden Bentley and the Global Finance & Markets
reporting team)