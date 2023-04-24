BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German public sector workers agreed on a wage deal with employers on Saturday, ending a dispute that has disrupted the transport sector in Europe's biggest economy.

The agreement will affect around 2.5 million workers. Under the deal, each worker will receive a total of 3,000 euros in tax-free payments in instalments through to Feb. 2024 to help offset inflation, the ministry said. From March 2024, wages will be boosted by 200 euros per month and then rise 5.5%.

The agreement runs for 24 months, starting retrospectively from January 2023.

Below are analysts' comments:

MARK CUS BABIC, ECONOMIST AT BARCLAYS

"This is a strong agreement, which locks in high pay growth for a considerable length of time, and could significantly increase aggregate wage growth."

UNICREDIT

"According to labour unions, the total regular pay hike amounts to 8% to 16%, depending on the pay grade of employees. However, it is important to note that this pay hike will only kick in in March 2024, while the term of the agreement is 24 months starting retrospectively from January 2023. In other words, on an economically more important annual basis, the regular pay hike amounts to a more moderate 3.3% to 6.7% (depending on the pay grade) over the two years."

HOLGER SCHMIEDING, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BERENBERG BANK

"At around 11% over two years, the agreement goes beyond what [the trade unions] IG Metall and IG Chemie achieved last fall. Particularly with the large increase in the coming year, which will have a permanent effect on the pay scales, this is the first time that a significant second-round effect has been seen.

"However, I assume that the private sector in Germany and wage increases in other euro countries are likely to be somewhat lower. Therefore, the direct impact on the European Central Bank's policy is likely to be limited. But the deal gives the hawks another argument to raise key rates at least twice more, and at least not to rule out a new 50 basis point move on May 4."

JOERG KRAEMER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT COMMERZBANK

"It's a lot. However, the agreement runs for 24 months and includes one-off payments. Taking everything into consideration, the wage increase for the public sector is not completely out of line compared with the private sector. Following the massive loss of purchasing power due to high inflation, it was clear that wages would also rise significantly in the public sector. But the truth is also that local authorities will pass on some of the increased labour costs to citizens through higher fees - and companies are acting in a similar way. The inflation problem is far from solved."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ING

"The deal reads like a typical compromise. Initially on the one-off payments, next year on the official increases. The agreement also fits the picture of other deals: for this year, the loss of purchasing power is absorbed, but not completely compensated. Next year could then see a real wage increase for the first time in years in Germany. Although this is good news for consumers, it makes things more difficult for the ECB. Inflation is thus increasingly becoming a demand-driven problem and will remain stubbornly high. This gives more reasons for the ECB to continue raising interest rates." (Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Kevin Liffey)