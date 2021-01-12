Log in
ANANDA Scientific and NYU Grossman School of Medicine Announce Clinical Trial Utilizing Liquid Structure™ Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

01/12/2021 | 06:46am EST
ANANDA Scientific Inc., a biotech pharma company, and NYU Grossman School of Medicine today announced a new clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of cannabidiol in ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology as a treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms and Neurocognitive Impairment in patients with PTSD and with PTSD comorbid with traumatic brain injury. An Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this trial utilizing ANANDA’s proprietary Liquid Structure™ CBD.

Pre-clinical and initial clinical studies show that ANANDA’s Liquid Structure delivery technology (licensed from Lyotropic Delivery Systems (LDS) Ltd., Jerusalem, Israel) enhances the effectiveness and stability of CBD. This innovation creates new potential to facilitate treatment of Neurocognitive Impairment in PTSD patients.

“We are extremely pleased to work in lockstep with a world-renowned institution to meet the FDA’s rigorous standards and advance further applications of ANANDA’s patented delivery technology for moving cannabinoids into the bloodstream,” said Sohail R. Zaidi, ANANDA’s President.

This trial is being conducted at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, led by Esther Blessing MD PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, and Charles R. Marmar, MD, the Lucius N. Littauer Professor and Chair of Psychiatry.

Dr. Marmar, leader of the NYU Langone PTSD Research Program, is the primary investigator of several personalized medicine-based clinical trials of innovative treatments for PTSD and its common comorbidities, using cutting-edge biomarker technologies to understand mechanisms underlying treatment effects.

“ANANDA has a notable track record in providing safe, efficacious and high-quality products, paired with groundbreaking delivery technology, to create opportunities for the development of evidence-based CBD medicinal products,” said Dr. Marmar. “We look forward to collaborating with ANANDA on this important clinical work.”

ABOUT ANANDA SCIENTIFIC

ANANDA is one of the leading companies pioneering high-caliber clinical studies evaluating therapeutic targets for cannabinoids. ANANDA is a research-focused biotech company that employs patented delivery technologies to make cannabinoids and other plant derived compounds highly bioavailable, water soluble, and shelf-life stable. ANANDA is pursuing human clinical trials for pharmaceutical approval of its patented delivery technology to address therapeutic targets of significant public health importance. Consistent with its strong research-based data, the company also has a growing pipeline of nutraceutical over-the-counter products. The company has successfully launched these products in the US and the UK, with expansion into additional markets such as the EU, China, Australia and Africa planned for the near future. The company is expanding its research base through multiple sponsored research agreements with universities to diversify its technology portfolio.


© Business Wire 2021
