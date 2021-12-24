Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANFS to Revolutionize Blockchain Space by Offering Faster Transfer Speed, Better User Experience, and A More Comprehensive Ecosystem

12/24/2021 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - ANFS, which stands for Autonomous Network Cross-Domain Flexible Sharded System, is an enhanced blockchain solution that is being implemented and launched after studying the Ethereum and Solana blockchain networks as well as smart chain technology. ANFS is offering faster transfer speed, better user experience and a more comprehensive ecosystem.

Currently, smart chain technology, which has revolutionized the blockchain space, has also brought new utilities to the blockchain space. Ethereum and Solana, two popular blockchain networks, extend of decentralized finance (DeFi) and developers can create smart contracts on both networks. As Ethereum uses Proof of Work (POW) to verify transactions, which consumes a lot of energy and requires users to verify transactions and earn rewards, using Verifiable Random Function (VRF), ANFS had effectively removed the controlling power of POH or Proof of History Leader Node and successfully used NPOS or Nominated Proof of Stake to reward their users.

Despite its large market and use case, Ethereum has a slow transaction per second. With a daily trading volume of over $17 billion, Ethereum can only handle about 15- 45 transaction per sec. ANFS solves the proof of work of Ethereum by combining a series of consensus models. ANFS uses a Hybrid Proof of Sequence (HPOS), which integrates the Proof of History (POH), the Nominated Proof of Stake (NPOS), and the Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT). It uses this integration to solve the issues of security, scalability, and data access. ANFS comes with a flexible blockchain sharding technology, which splits the networks into different shards for improved efficiency.

In terms of energy consumption, ANFS adopted the Nominated Proof of Stake (NPOS), which helps to reduce energy consumption to verify transactions. For decentralization, the ANFS relies on community nodes. It uses the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to select committee nodes and attain a consensus. It does not have a centralized node development. By using multiple nodes, ANFS increases the number of transactions verified per second.

The developers claimed that ANFS is capable of changing the existing blockchain network scene, with its provision for security, scalability, energy, coupled with the flexible sharding technology. Autonomous Network Cross-Domain Flexible Sharded System (ANFS) is set to take the crypto industry and blockchain technology to the next level, they claimed during a recent press conference.

About ANFS

ANFS is an efficient and secure consensus mechanism crucial for the whole blockchain system. To know more, visit https://www.anfs.network/.

Contact:
ANFS
James
+65 88182231
James(at)anfs.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108389


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pCredit Suisse may take legal action against SoftBank over Greensill debt -court document
RE
12:52pPlethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners
PR
12:50pANALYSIS : Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
RE
12:46pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.25% Higher at 4255.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 7086.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pAsset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021
RE
12:45pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at 7372.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 482.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:44pPutin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices
RE
12:40pLSC Provides the ELECTRICORE(R) Smart Electrification System for Automakers to Build LEV
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
4AMP-PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-

HOT NEWS