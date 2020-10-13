Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ANRPC Association of Natural Rubber Producing : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries(ANRPC) is happy to releases the Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, September 2020.

The world production of natural rubber (NR) fell 8.7%, year-over-year, during Jan-Aug 2020 to 7.778 million tonnes. Accounting a 3.8% fall anticipated in the remaining four months of the year, the total production during the full year 2020 is anticipated at 12.901 million tonnes reflecting a 6.8% fall from the previous year. This revised outlook of the world supply in 2020 is 1.9 percentage points lower than the outlook reported a month ago which was 13.149 million tonnes by representing a 4.9% fall.

The world consumption of NR fell 11.7%, year-over-year, to 8.151 million tonnes during Jan-Aug 2020. In view of restoration of economic activities across countries, and a faster-than expected economic recovery in China, the consumption sector is anticipated to perform relatively better during the remaining four months of the year by contracting only by 1.8%, year-over-year during the period. The world consumption outlook for the full year 2020 is marginally scaled up to 12.611 million tonnes by representing an 8.4% fall from the previous year. The outlook for 2020 reported a month ago was 12.544 million tonnes by representing an 8.9% fall from the previous year.

Broadly speaking, NR prices further improved during September 2020, at varying degrees across different grades and different physical markets. Among the various grades and markets, RSS3 grade at FOB Bangkok glared during September 2020 by averaging at 13.8% above the average it registered in the previous month (August 2020). Compared to the average prices in August 2020, the average prices during September 2020 were up 5.9% for STR20 at FOB Bangkok, 4.7% for SMR20 at FOB Kuala Lumpur, 3.5% for RSS4 at Kottayam local market in India, and 4.6% for latex-in-bulk at Kuala Lumpur local market.

The detailed analysis given in this issue of 'Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics' will enable the users to get a clear understanding of the developments in NR markets across countries during September 2020, key drivers, and the undercurrents, both in the physical and futures markets. The short-term outlook helps in getting a clear understanding of the emerging trends along with the associated risk factors.

ANRPC is indebted to the esteemed users of this publication for the incessant support being received and to the designated statistical correspondents in the Member Governments for timely making available the most recent estimates and forecasts along with supplementary information. The information services being rendered by the Plantation Committee of the Latin American Society of Rubber Technology (SLTC) are gratefully acknowledged.

Thank you.

Mr. R. B. Premadasa
Secretary-General

Disclaimer

ANRPC - Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 03:44:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : ACCC & AER annual report 2019-20
PU
12:04aOil prices slip as rising coronavirus cases stokes demand concerns
RE
12:03aWalmart extends Black Friday deals as spending habits change
RE
12:01aIndian Americans solidly behind Biden in U.S. presidential election, survey shows
RE
10/14In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
RE
10/14India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 million
RE
10/13CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cash dash
RE
10/13AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity - CEO
RE
10/13Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting
RE
10/13EXCLUSIVE : FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern
3Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cas..
5FACTBOX: Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group