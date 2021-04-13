ANRPC Association of Natural Rubber Producing : Releases Natural Rubber Trends, March 2021

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) releases

Global outlook of natural rubber (NR) supply is estimated to recover at 1.3%, year-on-year, to 910,000 tonnes in March 2021, while the global consumption projected 1.234 million tonnes, up 7.4% during the same reference period. The favourable market fundamental in NR sector have supported the price growth in futures and physical markets of NR, except Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Despite the physical NR markets posted a downward trend in price for the month of March 2021, the average prices of rubber have gained further from February 2021 with positive growth ranges 21.4% in STR-20 for Bangkok, 4.1% in SMR-20 for Kuala Lumpur, 3.2% in RSS-3 for Bangkok and 6.7% in RSS-4 for Kottayam market.

Amid the worries over resurgence of covid-19 cases in India and European countries which are alarming to the global health concerns and resuming of economic activities for global recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have enhanced the projected global growth for 2021 along with the two gigantic countries, China and US in leading the world over this post-pandemic recovery.

