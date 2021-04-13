Log in
ANRPC Association of Natural Rubber Producing : Releases Natural Rubber Trends, March 2021

04/13/2021 | 12:11am EDT
The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) releases Natural Rubber Trends, March 2021.

Global outlook of natural rubber (NR) supply is estimated to recover at 1.3%, year-on-year, to 910,000 tonnes in March 2021, while the global consumption projected 1.234 million tonnes, up 7.4% during the same reference period. The favourable market fundamental in NR sector have supported the price growth in futures and physical markets of NR, except Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Despite the physical NR markets posted a downward trend in price for the month of March 2021, the average prices of rubber have gained further from February 2021 with positive growth ranges 21.4% in STR-20 for Bangkok, 4.1% in SMR-20 for Kuala Lumpur, 3.2% in RSS-3 for Bangkok and 6.7% in RSS-4 for Kottayam market.

Amid the worries over resurgence of covid-19 cases in India and European countries which are alarming to the global health concerns and resuming of economic activities for global recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have enhanced the projected global growth for 2021 along with the two gigantic countries, China and US in leading the world over this post-pandemic recovery.

The incessant support and cooperation extended by the esteemed users, statistical correspondents, and stakeholders are once again gratefully acknowledged.

Thank you.

Mr. R. B. Premadasa
Secretary-General

Disclaimer

ANRPC - Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
