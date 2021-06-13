Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ANRPC Association of Natural Rubber Producing : Releases Natural Rubber Trends May 2021

06/13/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) releases the Natural Rubber Trends, May 2021.

The world has changed after pandemic landed in a year ago and more. Most countries are still battling with Covid-19 and its mutation variants, millions of lives taken by the pandemic and reshuffled the ordinance of people and economy under a new norm of standard operation procedures during this pandemic era.

Based on the preliminary estimates up to May 2021, the world production of natural rubber (NR) in 2021 is anticipated to grow at 5.8%, year-on-year, to 13.812 million tonnes; while world demand of NR is estimated at 6.7% growth to 13.679 million tonnes in the same reference period. This revised outlook has projected a relatively balanced global NR market for the prevailing year.

Despite solid post-pandemic recovery led by two giant economies, China and United States, managing pandemic with low infection rate is still key for smooth recovery for all countries. The high broken records daily infection cases in some ASEAN countries may have given indirectly impact to the rubber economy through the various covid-19 restriction measures to contain the pandemic.

Mass inoculation programme is crucial to revive the economy and livelihood for all, hence attaining herd immunity requires countries to speed up their vaccination programme - regional cooperation such as ASEAN and China have pledged for greater vaccine cooperation for ensuring vaccines supply distribution to tackle this pandemic.

The incessant support and cooperation extended by the esteemed users, statistical correspondents, and stakeholders are once again gratefully acknowledged.

Thank you.

Mr. R. B. Premadasa
Secretary-General

Disclaimer

ANRPC - Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 16:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pEXCLUSIVE : Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets
RE
01:29pMontenegro has no plan to sell state property to ease debt - report
RE
01:08pEXCLUSIVE : IMF exploring creation of new trust to provide SDRs to broader group of countries - Georgieva
RE
01:03pToshiba changes board nominees as two step down in deepening crisis
RE
01:00pMixed reactions to the G7 vaccine plan
RE
12:50pANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING  : Releases Natural Rubber Trends May 2021
PU
12:44pCanada's Trudeau says he discussed border with Biden, but no deal
RE
12:24pDow Jones Industrial Average : EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar
RE
12:20pBOX OFFICE : 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend
RE
12:17pIMF will explore options for re-allocating reserves to raise $100 billion for poor countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
2MORE NEEDED: G7 nations agree to boost climate finance
3TOTALENERGIES SE : EXCLUSIVE: Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : shots should be halted for over-60s - EMA official
5Erdogan says Turkey has raised FX swap deal with China to $6 billion

HOT NEWS