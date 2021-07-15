ANRPC releases Natural Rubber Trends June 2021

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) releases the

The World Bank has revised upward its projection for the global economy for 2021 from 4.0% in January 2021 to 5.6% in its recent release, Global Economics Prospects. The improved projection is mainly driven by the recovery observed in major economies. The world is still facing difficulty in balancing between the need to support the recovery while safeguarding the fiscal sustainability.

In June 2021, the outlook of global demand of natural rubber (NR) is estimated to further expand at 8.0%, year-on-year, amounting to 13.869 million tonnes, following the recovery observed in major economies. Despite the emergence of Delta variant in Asia Pacific region, the outlook of global production remains at 13.812 million tonnes.

The global outlook of NR projected for 2021 is relatively balanced from the past, however, NR market recovery is still subject to several factors such as diseases faced by the NR producing countries, and other external factors such as emergence of Covid-19 outbreak of new variant, vaccines supply access and vaccination rollout programme in respective countries and more.

The incessant support and cooperation extended by the esteemed users, statistical correspondents, and stakeholders are once again gratefully acknowledged.

Thank you.

Mr. R. B. Premadasa

Secretary-General