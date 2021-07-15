Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANRPC releases Natural Rubber Trends June 2021

07/15/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) releases the Natural Rubber Trends, June 2021.

The World Bank has revised upward its projection for the global economy for 2021 from 4.0% in January 2021 to 5.6% in its recent release, Global Economics Prospects. The improved projection is mainly driven by the recovery observed in major economies. The world is still facing difficulty in balancing between the need to support the recovery while safeguarding the fiscal sustainability.

In June 2021, the outlook of global demand of natural rubber (NR) is estimated to further expand at 8.0%, year-on-year, amounting to 13.869 million tonnes, following the recovery observed in major economies. Despite the emergence of Delta variant in Asia Pacific region, the outlook of global production remains at 13.812 million tonnes.

The global outlook of NR projected for 2021 is relatively balanced from the past, however, NR market recovery is still subject to several factors such as diseases faced by the NR producing countries, and other external factors such as emergence of Covid-19 outbreak of new variant, vaccines supply access and vaccination rollout programme in respective countries and more.

The incessant support and cooperation extended by the esteemed users, statistical correspondents, and stakeholders are once again gratefully acknowledged.

Thank you.

Mr. R. B. Premadasa
Secretary-General

Disclaimer

ANRPC - Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Group announces senior management move
PU
10:25aALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Digital transformation – pervasive, structural growth
PU
10:25aNEW PACIFIC METALS  : Presentation
PU
10:25aBloomberg with Common Energy Expands Access to Community Solar Project to 4,800 Eligible Employees
BU
10:24aSIMON Says Hello to Variable Annuities, Expanding the Insurtech's Marketplace Lineup to Deliver Holistic Retirement Solutions to Wealth Management Professionals
BU
10:23aBOOK. &LDQUO;THE LAST FLYBY : A Thirst for Learning”
PU
10:23aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A  : Annual regular general assembly resolutions
PU
10:23aFMA STUDY ON &LDQUO;THE MARKET FOR STATE-SPONSORED RETIREMENT PROVISION IN 2020&RDQUO; : market continues to contract significantly. Investment performance negative.
PU
10:23aTEAMVIEWER  : unveiled as new principal shirt partner on the Manchester United home kit 2021/22
PU
10:21aSIRIUS XM  : Count down the 500 biggest summer songs with Billboard's exclusive pop-up channel
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing
2China's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows
3YES BANK LIMITED : India's ban on Mastercard to hit banks' card operations, income -sources
4SIEMENS ENERGY AG : Materials, product launch woes batter Siemens Gamesa forecasts
5DAIMLER AG : Oil majors drag European shares lower, Siemens Energy tumbles

HOT NEWS