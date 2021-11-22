Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANRPC releases Natural Rubber Trends October 2021

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) releases the Natural Rubber Trends, October 2021.

Based on the preliminary estimates updated by member governments, the outlook on global production of natural rubber (NR) anticipates growing by 1.8% to 13.836 million tonnes: while global demand projects a growth of 8.3% to 14.028 million tonnes during 2021. As a result, this may pose some positive sentiments in the NR market based on the strong fundamental.

The NR prices were mixed across physical and futures market during October 2021. Prices of NR futures have registered recovery from a fall last month across key markets namely Shanghai Futures Exchange, Singapore Exchange, and Osaka Exchange with growth at 9.0%, 6.1% and 10.3% respectively during October 2021. On the contrary, prices of physical markets were down in Thailand and India, except Malaysia have recorded an improvement of average FOB price at 6.7% on SMR-20 and 5.0% on Latex-in-bulk during same reference period.

In the recent outlook presented by International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy is projected with lower growth by 0.1% to 5.9% during 2021. This is resulted from its projection over the worsening of pandemic dynamic as supply disruption, health concern and prices pressure. It's believed that the global economy prospect may be enhanced through regional efforts on common interests. In addition, some countries have resumed its tourism activities by introducing vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) which may boost the post-pandemic economy recovery and bringing multiplier effects in other related economic activities, especially country which highly dependent on tourism for their economy.

The incessant support and cooperation extended by the esteemed users, statistical correspondents, and stakeholders are once again gratefully acknowledged.

Thank you.
Mr. R. B. Premadasa
Secretary-General

Disclaimer

ANRPC - Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:37aTech firm IQE names GlobalFoundries' Lemos as CEO
RE
02:37aADYEN : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
02:37aNORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
02:36aMORNING BID-Lockdown trading
RE
02:35aStatement from the bid committee of 24Storage regarding the public offer from Shurgard
AQ
02:34a22.11.2021 : Auriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 2021  Read more
PU
02:34aTOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT : Tradability of TFHI Shares
PU
02:34aLIVETILES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LVT
PU
02:34aLIVETILES : Application for quotation of securities - LVT
PU
02:34aPT XL AXIATA TBK : Social Action of XL Axiata Employees Sending Staple Foods for Flood Victims in Various Areas and Donation of Drinking Water Facilities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
2KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
3No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
4Stocks stalled, euro squeezed as COVID fears return
5Oil prices off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves ey..

HOT NEWS