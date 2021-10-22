ANRPC releases Natural Rubber Trends September 2021

Thereleases the

The outlook for world natural rubber (NR) revised downward as member governments updated its figures for 2021. A lower growth anticipated in world production at 1.4% amounting to 13.787 million tonnes; while the world demand expects 8.9% growth to 14.116 million tonnes during 2021. Some downward adjustments made by member governments in their latest estimates.

Despite the positive market fundamental in the NR market, the prices of NR in physical and futures market have been bearish in September 2021 as compared to previous month. The average of FOB price in block rubber market have posted a contraction of 5% in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur market. While price deviation between RSS-3 in Bangkok and RSS-4 in Kottayam has reduced from US$0.60 per kg to US$0.52 per kg towards the end of the month. Both markets also posted a lower average price during this same reference period.

COVID-19 pandemic has been around for almost 2 years, countries have tried to stimulate the post-pandemic economy with various programmes to help the people and businesses. Despite countries have escalated its vaccination rates in respective countries to achieve herd immunity, the possible threat of outbreak from COVID-19 Delta variant remains. Hence, regional efforts in exploring the exit-plans from this pandemic for rebuilding the economy and life to normalcy may be considered.

