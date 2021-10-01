Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANVS INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc.

10/01/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Annovis Bio, Inc.. ("Annovis Bio" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS) from May 21, 2021 through July 28, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Annovis Bio securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Annovis Bio Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, the Company announced that its Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s drug, Posiphen, failed to show statistically significant success relative to the placebo in clinical trials.

On this news, the price of Annovis Bio shares fell $65.94 per share, or 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Annovis Bio securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/annovisbioinc-anvs-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-431/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:26pAmerican Gene Technologies Appoints Dr. Marcus A. Conant as Special Advisor to the CEO
GL
01:26pAmerican Gene Technologies Appoints Dr. Marcus A. Conant as Special Advisor to the CEO
GL
01:26pEAGLE BANCORP MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EBMT
BU
01:25pMester says fed would want to have a plan for letting the balance sheet get down to a certain level but need to do more studying to know what that level should be
RE
01:24pMester says fed is not going to go back to pre-recession levels of the balance sheet
RE
01:23pHOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS : Zulily Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Increase Access to Affordable Homeownership
PR
01:23pDirector/PDMR Shareholdings -2-
DJ
01:23pDirector/PDMR Shareholdings
DJ
01:22pIdaho wheat production fell 32 percent this year
PU
01:22pBest September in MGEX History
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3U.S. consumer spending increases; inflation eroding households' buying ..
4Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
5Exclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal f..

HOT NEWS