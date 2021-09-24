Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANVS, PYPL, SAVA, SESN INVESTOR ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

09/24/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sesn/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Class Period: 2/9/2017 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-pypl-2/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Class Period: 9/14/2020 - 8/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sava/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:12aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Launches ‘E-mobility Pilot' in Singapore with SP Group and Komoco Motors to Enhance EV Customer Experience
PU
12:06aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
09/24REFILE-Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south
RE
09/24IT TECH PACKAGING : ITP-Annual Report 2020.pdf
PU
09/24IT TECH PACKAGING : ITP-Proxy Card-2021.pdf
PU
09/24IT TECH PACKAGING : ITP Proxy FL.pdf
PU
09/24TATA MOTORS : celebrates 10,000 EV customers
PU
09/24J2 GLOBAL : Announces Cash Tender for a Portion of Its 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2030
BU
09/24POLARITYTE : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against PolarityTE, Inc. and Certain Officers - PTE
PR
09/24IBM Financial Exec. Validates Planet Wealth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. deal on fraud charges, detained Can..
2Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
3Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources
4IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of man..
5Scientific Games : is Driving the Future of Gaming

HOT NEWS