AOFEX Establishes its Taiwan Branch to Develop the South Asia Market

AOFEX will officially establish the Taiwan branch on December 3, 2021, to enhance the global influence of the brand as well as to better serve its global users. The opening of regional branches will expand the global circulation of OT (platform token) and the adaptation of relevant applications within its ecosystem which will further promote growth in new processes and connections as well as new applications in the ecosystem. AOFEX will launch an event with a series of surprises and benefits on the same day and with a giveaway of 260,000 USDT to show gratitude to its loyal users as well as to welcome new users. For details, please refer to official announcement.

Blockchain is considered an important driving force in fintech, and it has the opportunity to innovate the productivity pattern of society from the base layer. With democratic and open regulatory policies, Taiwanese market posts vast growth potential for the platform. Many investors with a focus in crypto and blockchain have already paid close attention to Taiwan and investments in the region had weighted heavily in their portfolios. AOFEX recognizes the growth potential in region and strives to promote adaptation of digital financial services in Taiwan and bring professional digital financial services to users in Taiwan.

Focused on the blockchain field, AOFEX is the global leading trading platform of digital financial derivatives and has received the US MSB license.

AOFEX has established its branches in the North America, Japan, Russia, and other countries and regions, providing secure, fair and efficient investment and trading experience for over 1.80 million users around the world. Relying on the OT (platform token), AOFEX has built a complete token economic system to broaden OT’s applications and continue to promote the growth and improvement of the ecosystem. AOFEX will implement the local development strategies in Taiwan while aiming to expand its footprints in other regions in the world. AOFEX believes that its global strategy with customized localization for each region will be able to serve its globally users and satisfy local regulators.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005309/en/