News: Latest News
AOTMP :® Introduces New Career Connect Program for Employers and Employees

09/08/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Connecting and enhancing the value of the most imperative assets in our industry – the people.

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility and IT Management Professionals, in partnership with Sloan Staffing Solutions (East Hampton, CT), is proud to officially announce the new AOTMP® Career Connect program designed to connect, showcase, and elevate talent across the telecom, mobility & IT management industry. The program advances industry engagement between employers and employees to new heights by delivering career development and team building services, continuing education, and networking opportunities. In addition to standard AOTMP® University and membership offerings to enhance skills and support industry networking, the partnership offers personal branding opportunities along with recruiting, placement, and staff augmentation services, all 100% focused on the telecom, mobility & IT management industry.

Sloan Staffing Solutions is a premiere staffing agency, based in New England, and has been providing top tier recruiting and staff augmentation services for over 20 years in the telecom, mobility, and IT management space. Theresa Sloan, Principal, along with Program Manager, Lynn Swezey will be the driving force behind AOTMP® Career Connect.

“Personal branding and increasing one’s overall value to their organization and in the market through certifications, achievements, networking, and engagement, are simply paramount in today’s quickly evolving marketplace,” says Theresa Sloan, Principal, Sloan Staffing Solutions. “We are very excited to partner with AOTMP® to help bring more recognition and value to the millions of the professionals who support the industry.”

“People are the most critical factor in the success of every business,” says Timothy C. Cowell, AOTMP® EVP. “Attracting, supporting, and developing talent for today and tomorrow is necessary to transform business and to increase the impact of the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry on business. The AOTMP® Career Connect program makes it happen.”

Learn more at www.aotmp.com

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals around the globe who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry. The association’s mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while bringing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training, certifications, events, a standard’s guide and advisory relationships that optimize overall business results. Learn more at www.aotmp.com


© Business Wire 2021
