APCI Urges New York Governor to Sign Pro-Patient/Pro-Pharmacy Legislative Package

New York Governor Kathy Hochul should immediately sign a package of bills that will empower patients in the Empire State while protecting small businesses, according to officials with American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI).

The legislative package, passed in 2021 by the General Assembly, will strengthen existing anti-mandatory mail order laws in the state; require PBM licensure and rein in abusive PBM practices; ensure patient choice and fair reimbursement in Medicaid managed care; and empower pharmacist vaccine administration.

In an October 18 letter urging the Governor’s signature on the bills, Greg Reybold, APCI’s Director of Healthcare Policy and General Counsel wrote:

“Signing this legislation into law will not only increase transparency and curb abusive PBM and managed care practices, but it will also go a long way toward ensuring community pharmacies will remain where they belong, caring for New Yorkers in communities throughout the state, and empowering patients to utilize the community pharmacy of their choice.”

APCI CEO Tim Hamrick noted that the New York General Assembly and the Pharmacy Society for the State of New York have fought for patient choice, patient access to care, and for a level playing field for New York’s community pharmacies who are central to the healthcare of their communities.

“Community pharmacies continue to labor under anti-competitive PBM and managed care company practices while at the same time serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day that goes by without relief is one day too many. New York’s patients and community pharmacies deserve no less. Please, Governor Hochul, sign this legislation as soon as possible,” Hamrick said.

Added Reybold, “PBM and managed care special interests are lobbying against these commonsense bills that increase transparency, patient choice, and fairness in the marketplace. Now is the time for New York’s pharmacists to come together and let the Governor know how important this legislation is for community pharmacies and their patients.”

APCI is a member-owned cooperative of 1,700 member pharmacies in 30 states including pharmacies in New York. Established in 1984 and headquartered in Bessemer, Ala., APCI enables its member pharmacies to improve their positions in a competitive marketplace with an extensive offering of exceptional services and comprehensive programs and is proud to lead the fight for prescription drug pricing transparency and reform.

