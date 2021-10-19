Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APCI Urges New York Governor to Sign Pro-Patient/Pro-Pharmacy Legislative Package

10/19/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York Governor Kathy Hochul should immediately sign a package of bills that will empower patients in the Empire State while protecting small businesses, according to officials with American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI).

The legislative package, passed in 2021 by the General Assembly, will strengthen existing anti-mandatory mail order laws in the state; require PBM licensure and rein in abusive PBM practices; ensure patient choice and fair reimbursement in Medicaid managed care; and empower pharmacist vaccine administration.

In an October 18 letter urging the Governor’s signature on the bills, Greg Reybold, APCI’s Director of Healthcare Policy and General Counsel wrote:

“Signing this legislation into law will not only increase transparency and curb abusive PBM and managed care practices, but it will also go a long way toward ensuring community pharmacies will remain where they belong, caring for New Yorkers in communities throughout the state, and empowering patients to utilize the community pharmacy of their choice.”

APCI CEO Tim Hamrick noted that the New York General Assembly and the Pharmacy Society for the State of New York have fought for patient choice, patient access to care, and for a level playing field for New York’s community pharmacies who are central to the healthcare of their communities.

“Community pharmacies continue to labor under anti-competitive PBM and managed care company practices while at the same time serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day that goes by without relief is one day too many. New York’s patients and community pharmacies deserve no less. Please, Governor Hochul, sign this legislation as soon as possible,” Hamrick said.

Added Reybold, “PBM and managed care special interests are lobbying against these commonsense bills that increase transparency, patient choice, and fairness in the marketplace. Now is the time for New York’s pharmacists to come together and let the Governor know how important this legislation is for community pharmacies and their patients.”

APCI is a member-owned cooperative of 1,700 member pharmacies in 30 states including pharmacies in New York. Established in 1984 and headquartered in Bessemer, Ala., APCI enables its member pharmacies to improve their positions in a competitive marketplace with an extensive offering of exceptional services and comprehensive programs and is proud to lead the fight for prescription drug pricing transparency and reform.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ® ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
12:21pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Shendong Coal's Shangwan Mine Put into Use the Intelligent Air Window Control System
PU
12:21pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : First Domestic Heavy-Haul Railway Dispatching Simulation System Put into Use on Shuohuang Railway
PU
12:21pGAP : BR x Harbison is Here
PU
12:21pSTANTEC : opens new office in Greenville, S.C.
PU
12:21pKERLINK : Launches New Indoor LoRaWAN Gateway ‘Brand-New Operational Approach Critical for Massive IoT'
PU
12:21pBP : East Coast Cluster selected as one of the UK's first two carbon capture and storage projects
PU
12:21pBP : Lightsource bp joins Poland's accelerated energy transition with 757MW deal
PU
12:21pBE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N : Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Date
PU
12:21pRemarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass to the Arab Governors of the World Bank Group
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022
4CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
5Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..

HOT NEWS