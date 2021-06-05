Log in
APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Trade Ministers Issue Joint Statement

06/05/2021 | 11:17am EDT
APEC Trade Ministers from 21 member economies issued a joint statement following their virtual meeting on 5 June 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2021 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting chaired by New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor. The statement identifies initiatives in three key areas that APEC will undertake in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to chart a path to economic recovery.

  • Using trade as a tool to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Supporting a rules-based multilateral trading system, and;
  • Shaping future prosperity.

View the 2021 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Joint Statement

APEC Trade Ministers also issued the two annexes to the statement, including on COVID-19 vaccine supply chains and services to support the movement of essential goods:

View Annex 1: The APEC MRT Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chains

View Annex 2: The APEC MRT Statement on Services to Support the Movement of Essential Goods

For further details, please contact:

Cas Carter +64 21 341 509 at [email protected](in New Zealand)
Sidah Russell +64 21 359 235 at [email protected](in New Zealand)
Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 15:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
