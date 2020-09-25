Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APEC Finance Ministers Issue Ministerial Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Finance Ministers from APEC member economies issued a joint statement on the mitigation and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic reflecting the outcomes of the virtual APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting chaired by Malaysia's Minister of Finance, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Their joint statement addresses the economic and financial impact that APEC economies are facing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects finance ministers' views on policy actions that are required to mitigate risks and fast-track recovery.

Areas of focus include:

  • The global and regional economy;
  • Fiscal and monetary interventions in mitigating and recovery of COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Digitalization for financial integration and inclusion;
  • Disaster risk financing and insurance;
  • Strategic collaboration

View the APEC Finance Ministers' Ministerial Statement.

Please visit this page for more information on the APEC Finance Ministers' Process.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pROLLS ROYCE : says no final decision on potential stakes
RE
12:35pAPEC Calls for Greater Investment in Health Systems
PU
12:34pSIEMENS : Energy to Debut on Stock Market Monday -- Listing Preview
DJ
12:33pOUTREACH RECOVERY : Opens Three New Locations In New Jersey
BU
12:32pSpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract
RE
12:32pZENITH ENERGY : Completion of Financing
AQ
12:32pCAPCO : Announces PlatformZero, a Cloud-Based, Low-Code Digital and Automation Solution for Financial Services Institutions
BU
12:31pAIRBUS : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Airbus SE (EADSY, EADSF) Investors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group