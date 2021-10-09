Log in
APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement

10/09/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Ministers in charge of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the APEC region issued a statement following their virtual meeting held on 9 October 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 27th APEC SME Ministerial Meeting chaired by New Zealand's Minister of Small Businesses, Stuart Nash.

Their joint statement focuses on continuing the support for the region's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as promoting the inclusive development of sustainable, resilient, digitally enabled and innovative MSMEs for recovery.

Read the27th APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Statement

For further details, please contact:

Cas Carter +64 21 341 509 at [email protected](in New Zealand)
Sidah Russell +64 21 359 235 at [email protected](in New Zealand)
Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS