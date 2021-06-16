Log in
APEC Structural Reform Ministers Issue Joint Statement

06/16/2021 | 01:46am EDT
Ministers responsible for structural reform from APEC member economiesissued a joint statement following their virtual meeting on 16 June 2021.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2021 APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting chaired by New Zealand Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark. The statement identifies initiatives in three key areas that APEC will undertake to reduce behind-the-border barriers and promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth in the region:

  • Supporting a sustainable and resilient recovery from the impact of COVID-19;
  • Refreshing the APEC Structural Reform Agenda, and;
  • Utilizing a variety of tools to advance structural reform and other business.

View the 2021 APEC Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting Joint Statement

Ministers responsible for structural reform also issued two annexes to the statement, including the refreshed APEC agenda for structural reform and an action plan to make it cheaper, faster and easier to do business in the APEC region.

View Annex 1: The Enhanced APEC Agenda for Structural Reform

View Annex 2: The Third APEC Ease of Doing Business Action Plan

For further details, please contact:

Cas Carter +64 21 341 509 at [email protected](in New Zealand)
Sidah Russell +64 21 359 235 at [email protected](in New Zealand)
Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at[email protected]

HOT NEWS