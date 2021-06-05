Log in
APEC agree with WTO call for agreement on harmful fisheries by July 31- statement

06/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group said on Saturday that they supported the head of the World Trade Organization's call to reach a "comprehensive and meaningful agreement" on harmful fisheries subsidies by July 31.

"As a group, APEC economies support the WTO Director-General’s calls for the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations to achieve a comprehensive and meaningful agreement with effective disciplines on harmful fisheries subsidies by 31 July 2021," they said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lawder. Additional reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS