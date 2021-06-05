APEC agree with WTO call for agreement on harmful fisheries by July 31- statement

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Ministers from the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group said on
Saturday that they supported the head of the World Trade
Organization's call to reach a "comprehensive and meaningful
agreement" on harmful fisheries subsidies by July 31.
"As a group, APEC economies support the WTO
Director-General’s calls for the WTO fisheries subsidies
negotiations to achieve a comprehensive and meaningful agreement
with effective disciplines on harmful fisheries subsidies by 31
July 2021," they said in a statement.
