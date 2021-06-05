APEC to debate proposal to remove tariffs for COVID vaccines, medical prodcuts

MELBOURNE, June 5 (Reuters) - Ministers from Asia-Pacific
trade group APEC are set to discuss on Saturday a proposal from
New Zealand to remove tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related
medical products, although some members consider the plan to be
too ambitious.
In a move that could ease delays in delivering vaccines more
widely, host New Zealand wants APEC's 21 members to agree on
"best practices guidelines" on the movement of vaccines and
related medical products across borders, a person familiar with
the talks told Reuters.
New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that
APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.
Average APEC tariffs on vaccines are low at around 0.8% but
other goods important in the vaccine supply chain face higher
tariffs.
Alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage
materials, vials and rubber stoppers face average tariff rates
above 5%, and import tariffs can be as high as 30% in some APEC
economies.
Senior officials have been in talks since May 18 and trade
ministers will hold final discussions in a virtual meeting later
on Saturday after which a joint statement will be issued.
APEC gatherings in recent years have struggled to reach
agreements due to then-U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war
with China. The new Biden administration has promised a more
multilateral approach.
APEC ministers are also expected to discuss support for the
waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines,
an issue which is currently under negotiation at the World Trade
Organization. India and South Africa are leading the push for
waivers.
In a surprise shift in May, the United States moved to
support a patent waiver, putting pressure on opponents like the
European Union and Switzerland, where several drugmakers are
based.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)