Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

APEC to debate proposal to remove tariffs for COVID vaccines, medical prodcuts

06/05/2021 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, June 5 (Reuters) - Ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC are set to discuss on Saturday a proposal from New Zealand to remove tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, although some members consider the plan to be too ambitious.

In a move that could ease delays in delivering vaccines more widely, host New Zealand wants APEC's 21 members to agree on "best practices guidelines" on the movement of vaccines and related medical products across borders, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.

Average APEC tariffs on vaccines are low at around 0.8% but other goods important in the vaccine supply chain face higher tariffs.

Alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage materials, vials and rubber stoppers face average tariff rates above 5%, and import tariffs can be as high as 30% in some APEC economies.

Senior officials have been in talks since May 18 and trade ministers will hold final discussions in a virtual meeting later on Saturday after which a joint statement will be issued.

APEC gatherings in recent years have struggled to reach agreements due to then-U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with China. The new Biden administration has promised a more multilateral approach.

APEC ministers are also expected to discuss support for the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, an issue which is currently under negotiation at the World Trade Organization. India and South Africa are leading the push for waivers.

In a surprise shift in May, the United States moved to support a patent waiver, putting pressure on opponents like the European Union and Switzerland, where several drugmakers are based. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.70% 552.93 Delayed Quote.3.96%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.10% 1973.99 Delayed Quote.12.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.76% 181.82 Delayed Quote.4.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA  : Prime Minister Janez Janša attends the video conference of the BusinessEurope Council of Presidents
PU
05:05aExplainer-What is a global minimum tax and what will it mean?
RE
04:56aMorgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources
RE
04:44aRussia's Sechin warns of oil shortage amid drive for green energy
RE
04:43aIndian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline
RE
04:42aMorgan stanley hires ex-bank of america banker luigi rizzo as its new vice chairman of investment banking in emea - sources
RE
04:32aBulgaria to set up its own 'blacklist' after U.S. graft sanctions
RE
04:29aNEXUS GOLD  : Airborne Survey Outlines Prominent Mag Low at the New Pilot Copper-Gold Project
PU
04:25aSouth Africa's rand firms as dollar falls, stocks up marginally
RE
04:25aG7 nations near historic deal on taxing multinationals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
4SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources
5G7 nations near historic deal on taxing multinationals

HOT NEWS