APEC to debate proposal to remove tariffs to speed up COVID vaccine distribution

* NZ pushing for tariff-free vaccine supplies
* APEC trade ministers agree on need to improve vaccine
supply
* APEC to push for WTO consensus on patent waivers
MELBOURNE, June 5 (Reuters) - Ministers from Asia-Pacific
trade group APEC are set to discuss on Saturday a proposal from
New Zealand to remove tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related
medical products, although some members consider the plan to be
too ambitious.
In a move that could ease delays in delivering vaccines more
widely, host New Zealand wants APEC's 21 members to agree on
"best practices guidelines" on the movement of vaccines and
related medical products across borders, a person familiar with
the talks told Reuters.
New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that
APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.
"The successful distribution of vaccines across our region
will be critical to our recovery," New Zealand's trade minister
Damien O'Connor told reporters ahead of the meeting.
Average APEC tariffs on vaccines are low at around 0.8% but
other goods important in the vaccine supply chain face higher
tariffs.
Alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage
materials, vials and rubber stoppers face average tariff rates
above 5%, and import tariffs can be as high as 30% in some APEC
economies.
Senior officials have been in talks since May 18 and trade
ministers are holding final discussions in a virtual meeting on
Saturday after which a joint statement will be issued.
APEC gatherings in recent years have struggled to reach
agreements due to then-U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war
with China. The new Biden administration has promised a more
multilateral approach.
"What I've heard from these few days of interaction with my
fellow ministers from the APEC region is broadly an agreement
that we need to increase access to vaccines, increase supply of
vaccines," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told
reporters.
APEC ministers are also expected to discuss support for the
waiving of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19
vaccines, an issue which is currently under negotiation at the
World Trade Organization. India and South Africa are leading the
push for waivers.
O'Connor said there are a range of challenges around
production and distribution of vaccines that can be addressed to
improve supply around the world, but gaining patent waivers
could still be an obstacle.
"Having looked at all those challenges, if it is IP that is
holding us back, I think that there will be consensus reached at
the WTO. And I think as APEC economies, we certainly are going
to ask for that to be considered seriously," he said.
