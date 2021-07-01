APG Announces the Retirement of Mike Caflisch

Former CEO Retires After 40-Year Career In Aviation

Aircraft Performance Group, LLC (APG), a global leader in flight operations support services and part of the AFV Partners Aviation Vertical, today announced that Mike Caflisch is retiring effective July 1, 2021. Serving APG as its CEO from 2014 to 2020, Caflisch’s career spanned 40 years in various positions as an engineer and business executive.

Caflisch led APG through the transition from the original founders to the new ownership under AFV Partners and was integral in AFV’s buy-in, buy-up and buy-out approach with APG to establish its Aviation Vertical followed by the acquisitions and integrations of RocketRoute and Seattle Avionics in 2020. Caflisch was closely involved in helping AFV to lay the framework for a strategy, product, and technology stack that will be the foundation of the Aviation Vertical for years to come.

Caflisch served the past 7 months as an Executive Board Member of the AFV Aviation Vertical with a focus on corporate development and strategic initiatives and assisting AFV Partners in onboarding and transitioning leadership responsibilities to Shawn Mechelke, a seasoned aviation veteran, as the President for the Aviation Vertical. As an attestation to Caflisch’s achievements, he was selected as a 2021 Titan 100, a nomination recognizing Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s and C-level executives.

“On behalf of AFV and the Aviation Vertical, I want to thank Mike for seamlessly and successfully transitioning the business to the extended leadership team. We have ambitious plans and are positioned to take it to the next level developing a new aviation technology platform. We thank Mike for his contributions and setting us up for success,” said Mechelke.

“As many of you know, aviation is in my blood. I intend to remain an aviation ambassador and stay connected through my network, looking for opportunities to give back to an industry that I truly love. So, I am sure our paths will cross again,” said Caflisch.

“Mike has been a strong leader and we are grateful for his contributions to APG and consider him one of the re-founders for the business that is now part of our Aviation Vertical along-side our RocketRoute and Seattle Avionics assets. For his new phase in life, we wish him happiness, health, and good luck in his future endeavors,” said Tony Aquila, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AFV Partners.

About AFV Partners

Founded by serial technology entrepreneur and investor Tony Aquila and anchored by some of the world’s largest and most experienced investors, AFV Partners is an affirmative low-leverage capital vehicle that invests in long-term mission critical software and data businesses. AFV Partners is headquartered in Argyle, TX with offices in Jackson Hole, WY and Zurich, Switzerland. afvpartners.com

About Aircraft Performance Group, LLC (APG)

Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is a leading global provider of proprietary flight operations software solutions into the aftermarket of the aerospace industry. APG operates a SaaS business model focused on the corporate and business aviation segment of the aerospace industry. APG has recently integrated its market leading aircraft performance software solutions, including runway analysis and weight and balance services, with flight planning services into a new software offering and mobile app, iPreFlight Genesis®. flyapg.com

About RocketRoute

RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping aviators get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day with innovative and smart technology for flight planning, marketplace, and concierge services. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the flight department or pilot needs to operate an aircraft. Fueled by its passion for aviation the principles of fast, easy to use, and direct access are at the heart of RocketRoute’s vision. More information can be found at rocketroute.com.

About Seattle Avionics

Seattle Avionics creates compelling pre-flight and in-flight user experiences with its cloud-based solutions providing direct user access to flight planning, weather, fuel prices and group document management for the general aviation market. Their FAA-certified, geo-referenced charts and flight data are proven and used in the leading in-panel avionics systems globally. seattleavionics.com

