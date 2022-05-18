Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

APG, OMERS Infrastructure buy Dutch renewables firm Groendus

05/18/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutch pension investor APG and OMERS Infrastructure said on Wednesday they had agreed a deal to buy Dutch renewable energy platform Groendus for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks the first infrastructure investment in the country for the Canadian group, which invests on behalf of OMERS, one of the largest pension plans in Canada. APG invests for ABP, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands.

Created through the 2021 merger of six companies in the rooftop solar, metering and energy services sectors, Groendus has more than 130 staff and aims to increase its portfolio of 300 solar projects and expand into areas such as battery storage.

"In Groendus, we see an excellent opportunity for OMERS to invest into an energy transition growth platform with a clear mission to enable its commercial, industrial and public customers to decarbonize," said Alastair Hall, senior managing director and head of Europe, OMERS Infrastructure.

Following the deal close, expected in the third quarter, Groendus will become OMERS Infrastructure's fifth investment in renewable power, globally. Previous deals include India's Azure Power (India) and U.S.-based Navisun.

"APG is excited to announce the investment in Groendus, which is a rare opportunity in the accelerating Dutch energy transition space and fits the core of our strategy," said Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, head of global infrastructure investment strategy at APG.

"As a pension investor, we are continuously looking for attractive, long-term, responsible investments."

(This story corrects APG to ABP in 2nd paragraph)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aChina April aluminium imports down nearly 38% y/y on weak demand
RE
03:49aFinland, Sweden apply to join NATO, face Turkish objections
RE
03:47aFinland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
RE
03:46aUK inflation hits 40-year high of 9.0% as households suffer
RE
03:46aAircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery
RE
03:42aJapan to tender 4.7 mln barrels oil from national reserve on June 10
RE
03:40aUK to publish legal position on N. Ireland trade plan shortly
RE
03:39aThai industrial confidence at five-month low as costs rise
RE
03:34aChina removes some COVID test rules on travellers from U.S
RE
03:34aStock rally losing puff as economic growth doubts grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
3Siemens Energy plans bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake -sources
4China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings
5Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

HOT NEWS