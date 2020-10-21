APGA Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Lt : LNG likely solution to gas supply imbalance

LNG is the likely solution to projected domestic shortages of natural gas in the short-term, the APGA Virtual Convention 2020 heard.

Australian gas market operator AEMO and the ACCC have predicted declining volumes of gas coming out of Victoria and South Australia's Cooper Basin, EnergyQuest CEO Graeme Bethune said during a presentation to the Convention.

The East Coast gas market was increasingly dependent on additional gas being transported south from Queensland, but those supplies were also predicted to begin to slow in around five years' time.

There were some possible new sources of gas, for example in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory, but most were challenging geologically and/or politically and far from markets.

'The fundamental problem of east coast gas is not an imperfect market or a lack of infrastructure, but rather a looming shortage of commercial gas resources close to the market,' Graeme said.

'We believe that LNG imports are the only option. LNG imports are the only guaranteed way of quickly increasing supply.'

Other countries such as Argentina and Chile had faced similar supply and demand imbalances and had solved the problem by building LNG import terminals.

Opportunities for pipeliners

The pipeline industry should look to expand its interests into areas of the oil and gas industry which had traditionally been left to other parts of the sector, Jemena Project Development Manager Brian Smith said.

Speaking at the APGA Virtual Convention 2020, Brian said some areas were more similar to the pipeline industry than to the upstream sector that usually built and operated.

A forecast $6 billion would be spent in construction starting in the next few years across the whole oil and gas industry. The pipeline industry is considered part of the midstream sector, producers are upstream and distribution networks are downstream.

Based on US data, pipelines and associated mid-stream infrastructure makes up about 38 per cent of midstream capital expenditure. Expanding into other midstream areas, such as gathering lines and processing facilities, would increase access to growth opportunities for the pipeline industry.

This move would allow upstream to invest its capital into the areas it new best: production and exploration, the high-risk, high-reward parts of the industry, and to work more in the geological sector they knew best.

'Gathering lines and processing facilities tend to operate in a similar manner to our transmission networks,' Brian said. 'This isn't new.'

Several projects demonstrated that the pipeline industry could successfully expand in this way, with Jemena's Northern Gas Pipeline, APA's Orbost Gas Plant and AGIG's upcoming Golden Beach project all including treatment works.