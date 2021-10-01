Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APHIS Provides $5.7 Million in Funding to Control and Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

10/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: Sep 30, 2021

Contact:
Marquita Bady
Marquita.Bady@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, October 1, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is providing $5.7 million to 20 States and 8 Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk).

"APHIS is committed to working with our State and Tribal partners to control and prevent Chronic Wasting Disease in our Nation's farmed and wild cervids," said Kevin Shea, APHIS Administrator. "These collaborative efforts will strengthen our ability to find and implement new solutions as part of our mission to safeguard agriculture and natural resources."

State departments of agriculture, State animal health agencies, State departments of wildlife or natural resources, and Federally recognized Native American Tribal governments and organizations were eligible to submit proposals that further develop and implement CWD management, response, and research activities, including surveillance and testing. The opportunity also supported the use of education and outreach activities to increase awareness about the disease and how it spreads. APHIS gave priority to State and Tribal governments that have already detected CWD or border CWD endemic areas; and have either implemented monitoring and surveillance programs or propose to do so.

APHIS based its funding allocations on priorities that were collaboratively established with state agricultural and wildlife representatives, Tribal officials and the cervid industry. Those priorities are:

  • Improving CWD management of affected farmed herds and wild cervid populations;
  • Improving CWD management of affected areas or premises;
  • Conducting additional research on the use of certain sensitive testing technology, known as amplification assays, for CWD; Conducting additional research on predictive genetics; and
  • Developing and/or delivering educational outreach materials or programs.

APHIS received 64 proposals. To evaluate the projects, APHIS conducted scientific and program panel reviews of the proposals and worked with submitting entities where needed to refine the scope of the most promising projects.

CWD is an infectious, degenerative disease of cervids that causes brain cells to die, ultimately leading to the death of the affected animal. New tools and approaches will enable improved management of wild and farmed cervids at risk for the disease.

2021 Farmed Cervid Spending Plan

2021 Wild Cervid Spending Plan

2021 Tribal National Wild Cervid Spending Plan

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aDSM : Share buy-back authority through closed period
AQ
11:36aLOANDEPOT : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors
PR
11:36aANNOVIS BIO : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors
PR
11:36aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
BU
11:36aNotice to the Holders of The 274 999 943.70 0.125% Bonds due 07 September 2026 Issued by REMY COINTREAU (the Issuer) and Convertible Into New Shares and or Exchangeable for Existing Shares of REMY COINTREAU (the Bonds)
BU
11:36aKirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics, Leads Panel Discussion on Next-Generation Analytics at InsureTech Connect 2021
BU
11:35aKMC PROPERTIES : Mandatory notification
AQ
11:35aSTORYTEL : Principal shareholders issue call options to Board members in Storytel
AQ
11:33aALLSTATE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Supplies of Russian gas to Hungary and Croatia via new route commence
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
4Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
5U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; inflation still hot

HOT NEWS