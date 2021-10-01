APHIS Provides $5.7 Million in Funding to Control and Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

Published: Sep 30, 2021

WASHINGTON, October 1, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is providing $5.7 million to 20 States and 8 Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk).

"APHIS is committed to working with our State and Tribal partners to control and prevent Chronic Wasting Disease in our Nation's farmed and wild cervids," said Kevin Shea, APHIS Administrator. "These collaborative efforts will strengthen our ability to find and implement new solutions as part of our mission to safeguard agriculture and natural resources."

State departments of agriculture, State animal health agencies, State departments of wildlife or natural resources, and Federally recognized Native American Tribal governments and organizations were eligible to submit proposals that further develop and implement CWD management, response, and research activities, including surveillance and testing. The opportunity also supported the use of education and outreach activities to increase awareness about the disease and how it spreads. APHIS gave priority to State and Tribal governments that have already detected CWD or border CWD endemic areas; and have either implemented monitoring and surveillance programs or propose to do so.

APHIS based its funding allocations on priorities that were collaboratively established with state agricultural and wildlife representatives, Tribal officials and the cervid industry. Those priorities are:

Improving CWD management of affected farmed herds and wild cervid populations;

Improving CWD management of affected areas or premises;

Conducting additional research on the use of certain sensitive testing technology, known as amplification assays, for CWD; Conducting additional research on predictive genetics; and

Developing and/or delivering educational outreach materials or programs.

APHIS received 64 proposals. To evaluate the projects, APHIS conducted scientific and program panel reviews of the proposals and worked with submitting entities where needed to refine the scope of the most promising projects.

CWD is an infectious, degenerative disease of cervids that causes brain cells to die, ultimately leading to the death of the affected animal. New tools and approaches will enable improved management of wild and farmed cervids at risk for the disease.

