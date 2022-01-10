APHIS Seeks Comment on A New Approach to International Seed Trade

Published: Jan 10, 2022

In today's global market, U.S. producers need access to diverse varieties of healthy seed from around the world, and sufficient safeguards to protect their industries against the introduction and distribution of damaging seed-borne diseases. APHIS' Regulatory Framework for Seed Health (ReFreSH), when fully implemented, will help manage the phytosanitary challenges and risks of introducing and distributing seed-borne diseases.

The new ReFreSH web page outlines how this risk-based systems approach works to leverage current seed industry production and quality management practices to reduce overall pest risk. It also has links to the program's foundational documents for industry to read:

Stakeholder Comments

We are accepting Stakeholder comments on two of these documents until February 23, 2022: the ReFreSH Accreditation Standard and the ReFreSH Participant Manual. We are interested in industry's thoughts on feasibility, cost, accreditation process, the program's potential to reduce pest risk, additional industry best practices to manage pest risk, and other issues. Send your comments or questions about the ReFreSH approach to ppq.nappra@usda.gov, or ATTN: ReFreSH Questions, Unit 133, IRM, PPQ, APHIS, 4700 River Road, Riverdale, MD 20737-1236