APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Blackberry and Raspberry (Rubus allegheniensis, R. urinus, R. ulmifolius, R. glaucus, and R. idaeus) from Chile

Published: Dec 17, 2021

The Government of Chile has asked USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of blackberry and raspberry in vitro and standard plants grown in approved media for planting from Chile into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodities.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity

import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for blackberry and raspberry in vitro and standard plants grown in approved media will be available for review and comment until Feb. 1, 2022. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation