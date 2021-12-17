APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Potato Mini Tubers from the United Kingdom into the United States and Territories

The Government of the United Kingdom has asked USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of potato mini tubers into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.
APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.
The draft pest risk assessment for potato mini tubers will be available for review and comment until February 1, 2022. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation
