APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Potato Mini Tubers from the United Kingdom into the United States and Territories

12/17/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Published: Dec 17, 2021

The Government of the United Kingdom has asked USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of potato mini tubers into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for potato mini tubers will be available for review and comment until February 1, 2022. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


