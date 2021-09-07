APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Unroasted coffee from various Central and South American Countries and Mexico to Puerto Rico

Published: Sep 7, 2021

The coffee industry of Puerto Rico has asked USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of unroasted coffee beans for consumption and propagation into Puerto Rico. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for unroasted coffee for consumption and propagation from various Central and South countries and Mexico to Puerto Rico will be available for review and comment until October 19, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to:https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation