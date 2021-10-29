APHIS Seeks Comments on a Commodity Import Evaluation Document for Imports of Fresh Plum Fruit from Chile into the United States

Washington, D.C., November 3, 2021- The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has prepared a commodity import evaluation document (CIED) related to the importation of fresh plum fruit from Chile into the United States.
Based on the findings of the CIED, APHIS has determined applying one or more designated phytosanitary measures will successfully manage the risks of introducing or spreading plant pests via a systems approach for European grapevine moth (EGVM), as well as an option for fumigation with methyl bromide. This action will not alter the other requirements for the importation of plums from Chile that do not target EGVM, and irradiation will remain an option to address EGVM.
APHIS is making the CIED available to the public for review and comment for 60 days. To view the CIED, go to http://www.regulations.gov, and enter APHIS-2020-0041 in the search field. APHIS will consider all comments received on or before January 3, 2022.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
#
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Disclaimer
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:10 UTC.