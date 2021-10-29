APHIS Seeks Comments on a Commodity Import Evaluation Document for Imports of Fresh Plum Fruit from Chile into the United States

Published: Oct 29, 2021

Washington, D.C., November 3, 2021- The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has prepared a commodity import evaluation document (CIED) related to the importation of fresh plum fruit from Chile into the United States.

Based on the findings of the CIED, APHIS has determined applying one or more designated phytosanitary measures will successfully manage the risks of introducing or spreading plant pests via a systems approach for European grapevine moth (EGVM), as well as an option for fumigation with methyl bromide. This action will not alter the other requirements for the importation of plums from Chile that do not target EGVM, and irradiation will remain an option to address EGVM.

APHIS is making the CIED available to the public for review and comment for 60 days. To view the CIED, go to http://www.regulations.gov, and enter APHIS-2020-0041 in the search field. APHIS will consider all comments received on or before January 3, 2022.