APHIS Seeks Comments on a Draft Pest Risk Assessment for Spinach (Spinacia oleracea) Seed Infected with Diaporthe (anamorph Phomopsis)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has issued a draft pest risk assessment for Diaporthe (anamorph Phomopsis) in spinach (Spinacia oleracea) seeds. Eight Diaporthe species are associated with spinach seed. Of these, six are non-quarantine pests; one is a quarantine pest for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and one is an uncharacterized Diaporthe species that requires additional analysis to determine its quarantine status. APHIS takes action on Diaporthe species interceptions because the fungus can only be identified to the genus level at U.S. ports of entry, and this genus contains quarantine pests.
APHIS assessed the Diaporthe species associated with spinach seed. We examined the literature on 476 Diaporthe and Phomopsis species for their presence in the United States and for their association with spinach plants and seed. The findings will inform decisions on whether to revise or amend the current import policy for spinach seeds infected with Phomopsis species.
APHIS is sharing the draft pest risk assessment with stakeholders to solicit any additional scientific or technical information related to its findings. Stakeholder comments will also help to inform decisions to revise or amend the current import policy for spinach seeds infected with Phomopsis species.
The draft pest risk assessment of Diaporthe infecting spinach seed will be available for review until October 11, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
#
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Disclaimer
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 21:21:07 UTC.